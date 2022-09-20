Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 19.23% year-to-date. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 21.62% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 23.45% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and down 15.39% on a year-to-date basis. Weyerhaeuser Co, meanwhile, is down 23.07% year-to-date, and Everest Re Group Ltd is up 1.01% year-to-date. RE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.2% Services -1.9% Utilities -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0% Healthcare -2.2% Industrial -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Financial -2.4% Materials -2.6%

