Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 6.26% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 26.25% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 33.68% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and MOS make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 28.60% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 53.60% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 0.91% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and NOV make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Financial -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Services -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Consumer Products -1.4% Energy -1.5% Materials -1.7%

