Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 1.12% year-to-date. Ecolab Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.83% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 22.52% year-to-date. Combined, ECL and MLM make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 36.31% on a year-to-date basis. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.89% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 26.39% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and HES make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -1.2% Materials -1.3%

