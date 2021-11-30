Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 19.02% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.83% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 3.02% year-to-date. Combined, CE and WRK make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 48.98% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 81.73% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 40.15% year-to-date. Combined, APA and WMB make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.6% Financial -1.7% Consumer Products -1.8% Industrial -1.8% Services -2.0% Materials -2.4% Energy -2.4%

