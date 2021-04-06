Tuesday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Amplitech Group, down about 13.4% and shares of Clearone down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Usa Truck, trading lower by about 6.3% and Saia, trading lower by about 2.7%.

