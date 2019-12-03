Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Auto Parts

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Brighthouse Financial, down about 6.2% and shares of Unum Group down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Adient, trading lower by about 8.7% and Tenneco, trading lower by about 6.3%.

