Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Auto Parts

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Brighthouse Financial, down about 6.2% and shares of Unum Group down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Adient, trading lower by about 8.7% and Tenneco, trading lower by about 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.