In trading on Tuesday, insurance brokers shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Brown & Brown, down about 11.5% and shares of Kinsale Capital Group off about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Diana Shipping, trading lower by about 2% and Frontline, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Insurance Brokers, Shipping Stocks

