Tuesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Consumer Services

In trading on Tuesday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud, off about 29.7% and shares of Luokung Technology off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by XpresSpa Group, trading lower by about 14.8% and H & R Block, trading lower by about 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.