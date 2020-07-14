Markets
WIMI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Consumer Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud, off about 29.7% and shares of Luokung Technology off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by XpresSpa Group, trading lower by about 14.8% and H & R Block, trading lower by about 3%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Consumer Services
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIMI LKCO XSPA HRB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular