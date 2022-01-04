Tuesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dada Nexus, off about 13.7% and shares of Global-e Online down about 13.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Gritstone Bio, trading lower by about 35.2% and Avrobio, trading lower by about 34.9%.

