Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) and Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 8.55% year-to-date. Cintas Corporation, meanwhile, is up 29.97% year-to-date, and Rollins, Inc. is up 73.37% year-to-date. Combined, CTAS and ROL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 30.07% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.90% year-to-date, and Leggett & Platt, Inc., is down 13.64% year-to-date. Combined, TPR and LEG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.5% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -0.9% Industrial -1.0%

