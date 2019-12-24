Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 29.43% year-to-date. Boeing Co. , meanwhile, is up 5.80% year-to-date, and Rollins, Inc., is down 7.34% year-to-date. Combined, BA and ROL make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 27.78% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.76% year-to-date, and BorgWarner Inc is up 28.27% year-to-date. Combined, TPR and BWA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Healthcare 0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Industrial -0.3%

