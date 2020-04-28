Markets
LVGO

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Livongo Health, down about 4.5% and shares of Centene off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Teladoc Health, trading lower by about 9.4% and Fulgent Genetics, trading lower by about 7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVGO CNC TDOC FLGT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular