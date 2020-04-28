Tuesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Livongo Health, down about 4.5% and shares of Centene off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Teladoc Health, trading lower by about 9.4% and Fulgent Genetics, trading lower by about 7%.

