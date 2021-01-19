Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Textiles

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Purple Innovation, off about 4.3% and shares of Haverty Furniture Companies off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 6.1% and Rocky Brands, trading lower by about 3.6%.

