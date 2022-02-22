Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tempur Sealy International, off about 17.2% and shares of Home Depot down about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Coupang, trading lower by about 7.5% and OVERSTOCK.com, trading lower by about 7.1%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

