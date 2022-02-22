Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tempur Sealy International, off about 17.2% and shares of Home Depot down about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Coupang, trading lower by about 7.5% and OVERSTOCK.com, trading lower by about 7.1%.

