Tuesday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Tuesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tile Shop Holdings (TTS), down about 66.9% and shares of Container Store (TCS) down about 1.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), trading lower by about 8.2% and Lithia Motors (LAD), trading lower by about 5.5%.

