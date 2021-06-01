Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 7.75% year-to-date. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is down 1.38% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is down 3.86% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and TMO make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.97% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 5.98% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 5.65% year-to-date. Combined, ES and XEL make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.6% Materials +1.2% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.9%

