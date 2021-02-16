Markets
CVS

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 2.22% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 4.03% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 10.83% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and GILD make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 1.27% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.74% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 5.20% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and NEE make up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.6%
Financial +0.9%
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Utilities -0.9%
Healthcare -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVS GILD XLV NRG NEE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest