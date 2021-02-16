Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 2.22% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 4.03% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 10.83% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and GILD make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 1.27% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.74% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 5.20% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and NEE make up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Financial +0.9% Materials +0.3% Services +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -1.1%

