Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 3.13% year-to-date. STERIS plc , meanwhile, is up 1.71% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc. is up 6.89% year-to-date. Combined, STE and PKI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company , meanwhile, is down 3.96% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 6.66% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ED make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.3% Materials +1.6% Financial +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.4%

