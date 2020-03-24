Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, up 4.1%. Within the sector, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 4.9% on the day, and down 22.76% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 25.82% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and MYL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 5.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, with AEP showing a loss of 0.2% and NI up 0.5%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 5.9% in midday trading, and down 25.64% on a year-to-date basis. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.36% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. , is down 23.92% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and NI make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +9.4% Industrial +9.3% Energy +9.1% Materials +8.4% Consumer Products +7.8% Financial +7.7% Utilities +5.6% Technology & Communications +5.6% Healthcare +4.1%

