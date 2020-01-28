Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, WellCare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 0.48% year-to-date. WellCare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and 3M Co, is down 5.53% year-to-date. WCG makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.75% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.02% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 6.17% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and WEC make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Services +1.2% Financial +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.