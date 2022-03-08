Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 9.01% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.98% year-to-date, and STERIS plc, is down 6.97% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and STE make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 0.75% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 18.24% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 5.67% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and PNW make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Financial +0.5%
Energy +0.5%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Utilities -1.1%
Healthcare -1.6%

