Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 8.68% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.50% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc, is down 6.82% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and PRGO make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) and Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.20% on a year-to-date basis. Cadence Design Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.94% year-to-date, and Fiserv Inc is up 6.62% year-to-date. Combined, CDNS and FISV make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%

