Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.13% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 74.60% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 43.65% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and REGN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.42% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.48% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 19.38% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +6.2% Industrial +5.4% Materials +5.0% Consumer Products +3.9% Services +3.7% Energy +3.7% Utilities +2.3% Technology & Communications +1.5% Healthcare +1.1%

