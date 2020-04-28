Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 1.05% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 21.16% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 12.16% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and INCY make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.17% on a year-to-date basis. Activision Blizzard, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.98% year-to-date, and Motorola Solutions Inc, is down 7.31% year-to-date. MSI makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+3.1%
|Industrial
|+3.1%
|Services
|+2.8%
|Financial
|+2.8%
|Energy
|+2.7%
|Materials
|+2.3%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
