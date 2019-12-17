Markets
CAH

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 19.15% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 19.70% year-to-date, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. is up 14.19% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and ABC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Symantec Corporation (Symbol: SYMC) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 46.70% on a year-to-date basis. Symantec Corporation, meanwhile, is up 26.85% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 41.51% year-to-date. SYMC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH ABC XLV SBAC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular