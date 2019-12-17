Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 19.15% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 19.70% year-to-date, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. is up 14.19% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and ABC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Symantec Corporation (Symbol: SYMC) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 46.70% on a year-to-date basis. Symantec Corporation, meanwhile, is up 26.85% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 41.51% year-to-date. SYMC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3%

