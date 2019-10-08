Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 3.62% year-to-date. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 49.59% year-to-date, and Waters Corp. is up 11.06% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and WAT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 29.45% on a year-to-date basis. Xerox Holdings Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.43% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp is up 11.73% year-to-date. Combined, XRX and IPGP make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8% Services -0.9% Financial -1.1% Industrial -1.1% Materials -1.2% Energy -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.5% Healthcare -1.9%

