Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 5.57% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.47% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 5.57% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and REGN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Constellation Energy Corporation (Symbol: CEG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.03% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corporation, meanwhile, is up 52.15% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 12.29% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Services -0.0% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Materials -0.8% Healthcare -1.2%

