Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 4.75% year-to-date. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.39% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 12.09% year-to-date. Combined, ZBH and DVA make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 21.24% on a year-to-date basis. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 41.04% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 36.40% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and LNC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.4%
Materials +1.8%
Services +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Financial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%

