Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 1.09% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.68% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 20.72% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and A make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Citizens Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.62% year-to-date, and Huntington Bancshares Inc, is down 11.32% year-to-date. Combined, CFG and HBAN make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.4% Services +0.1% Materials +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -0.7%

