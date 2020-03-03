Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 42.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 3.2% on the day, and down 7.86% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 18.41% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and MYL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 3.7% in midday trading, and down 24.45% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 35.55% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 41.80% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and XEC make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.2% Materials -2.2% Consumer Products -2.7% Services -2.9% Industrial -3.0% Financial -3.2% Technology & Communications -3.6% Healthcare -4.1% Energy -4.1%

