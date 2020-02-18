Markets

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.58% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Medtronic PLC, is down 0.55% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and MDT make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 10.30% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 17.17% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 11.57% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and PXD make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Financial -0.7%
Industrial -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Materials -1.2%
Healthcare -1.3%
Energy -1.3%

