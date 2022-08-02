In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cavco Industries, down about 4.7% and shares of Landsea Homes off about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Sealed Air, trading lower by about 7.6% and O-I Glass, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Packaging & Containers

