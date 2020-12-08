Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Toll Brothers, off about 6.9% and shares of New Home Company down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 19.2% and Rent-a-center, trading lower by about 3.7%.

