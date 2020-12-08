Markets
TOL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Toll Brothers, off about 6.9% and shares of New Home Company down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 19.2% and Rent-a-center, trading lower by about 3.7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOL NWHM CONN RCII

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular