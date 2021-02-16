Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, down about 14.1% and shares of M/I Homes down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Turning Point Brands, trading lower by about 7.1% and 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 2.2%.

