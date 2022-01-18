Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, off about 8.6% and shares of KB Home down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led down by Sophia Genetics, trading lower by about 13.9% and Dyne Therapeutics, trading lower by about 12.4%.

