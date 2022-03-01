Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.0% and 8.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 4.1% on the day, and down 5.38% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 2.74% year-to-date, and Signature Bank, is down 2.66% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and SBNY make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and down 10.32% on a year-to-date basis. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.49% year-to-date, and PPG Industries Inc, is down 26.75% year-to-date. PPG makes up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.3% Services -1.6% Utilities -1.8% Industrial -2.0% Consumer Products -2.4% Materials -2.6% Financial -3.6%

