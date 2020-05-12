Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) and Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 29.64% year-to-date. Blackrock Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.55% year-to-date, and Extra Space Storage Inc, is down 18.04% year-to-date. BLK makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 24.02% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 80.87% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 59.50% year-to-date. ALK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.7% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Industrial -1.6% Financial -2.6%

