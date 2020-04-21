Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 30.38% year-to-date. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.49% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc, is down 47.79% year-to-date. Combined, NTRS and C make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and down 3.96% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.53% year-to-date, and STERIS plc , is down 2.17% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and STE make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -2.0% Services -2.1% Materials -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Industrial -2.3% Healthcare -2.8% Technology & Communications -2.8% Energy -2.8% Financial -3.2%

