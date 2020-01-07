Markets
ARE

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 0.58% year-to-date. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.05% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp , is down 2.93% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.71% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.27% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 5.21% year-to-date. Combined, STZ and CAG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Materials +0.4%
Industrial 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Financial -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARE AMT XLF STZ CAG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular