Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 0.58% year-to-date. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.05% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp , is down 2.93% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.71% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.27% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 5.21% year-to-date. Combined, STZ and CAG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.4% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.7%

