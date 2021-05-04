Tuesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eros Stx Global Corporation, off about 10.6% and shares of Livexlive Media off about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Solaredge Technologies, trading lower by about 15.2% and Ipg Photonics, trading lower by about 8.4%.

