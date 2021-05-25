Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 37.89% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.83% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 18.27% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 4.76% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 9.51% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 8.27% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and EXC make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Materials -0.4%
Utilities -1.3%
Energy -1.8%

