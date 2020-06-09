Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.6% loss. Within the sector, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.0% and 9.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.2% on the day, and down 23.51% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.24% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 43.48% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and MRO make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and down 4.28% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.79% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 19.57% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PPL make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -1.2% Materials -2.0% Financial -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Industrial -2.6% Services -2.7% Utilities -2.8% Energy -4.6%

