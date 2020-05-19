Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 35.00% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 66.49% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 51.02% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and NOV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 11.63% on a year-to-date basis. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.96% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 17.01% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and ETR make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.6% Utilities -0.7% Energy -1.3%

