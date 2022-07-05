Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 6.1% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.5% on the day, and up 26.24% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 25.49% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 21.01% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 4.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 4.2% in midday trading, and down 2.48% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.45% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 9.18% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ED make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.7% Technology & Communications -0.0% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -1.2% Financial -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Materials -2.5% Utilities -4.5% Energy -6.1%

