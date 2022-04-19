Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 46.61% year-to-date. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is up 42.45% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 41.05% year-to-date. Combined, COP and PXD make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.75% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.34% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 15.73% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.6% Consumer Products +2.1% Industrial +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.7% Materials +1.7% Financial +1.4% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.4% Energy -0.0%

