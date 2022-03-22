Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 38.04% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.18% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 39.04% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HES make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.28% on a year-to-date basis. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.28% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and SRE make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.3%
Services +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.4%

