Markets
OXY

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 22.49% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.00% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 19.46% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PXD make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 7.53% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 5.15% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.36% year-to-date. Combined, SO and EXC make up approximately 12.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.1%
Materials +2.0%
Services +1.8%
Financial +1.6%
Industrial +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.2%
Healthcare +1.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Energy -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY PXD XLE SO EXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular