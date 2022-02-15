Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 22.49% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.00% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 19.46% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PXD make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 7.53% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 5.15% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.36% year-to-date. Combined, SO and EXC make up approximately 12.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.1% Materials +2.0% Services +1.8% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Consumer Products +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Utilities -0.4% Energy -1.0%

