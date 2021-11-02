Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 57.12% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 60.22% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 39.30% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.22% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.91% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 20.94% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Materials +0.6%
Financial +0.4%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Energy -0.7%

