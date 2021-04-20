Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 25.63% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.94% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 34.06% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 9.21% on a year-to-date basis. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.80% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp is up 18.24% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.2% Services -1.6% Materials -1.6% Energy -3.2%

