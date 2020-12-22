Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 33.38% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 19.02% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 22.40% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.32% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 59.51% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and CCL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Energy -0.6%

